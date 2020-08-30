ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — As of Sunday morning, a total of 107,791 positive coronavirus cases were reported over the span of the pandemic in Maryland. That’s nearly 500 more cases since Saturday.
The state positivity rate is slightly down to 3.3% and hospitalizations are down by 29 from Saturday’s 387 to 358. ICU cases are flat doing up just one case to 107.
A total of 3,609 Marylanders have died from the virus, the state reporting six more deaths Sunday.
Nearly 1.92 million COVID-19 tests were administered in the state, with more than 1.2 million testing negative.
A total of 14,255 people have been hospitalized in Maryland over the span of the pandemic.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|391
|(20)
|Anne Arundel
|8,300
|(226)
|10*
|Baltimore City
|14,424
|(443)
|20*
|Baltimore County
|15,382
|(578)
|23*
|Calvert
|786
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|504
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,686
|(120)
|3*
|Cecil
|782
|(30)
|1*
|Charles
|2,382
|(92)
|2*
|Dorchester
|458
|(6)
|Frederick
|3,477
|(118)
|7*
|Garrett
|63
|Harford
|2,459
|(66)
|3*
|Howard
|4,367
|(111)
|6*
|Kent
|263
|(22)
|2*
|Montgomery
|19,946
|(781)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|26,151
|(768)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|543
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,108
|(55)
|Somerset
|192
|(4)
|Talbot
|472
|(4)
|Washington
|1,308
|(33)
|Wicomico
|1,547
|(47)
|Worcester
|800
|(23)
|1*
|Data not available
|(7)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|3,924
|10-19
|7,675
|(2)
|20-29
|19,447
|(23)
|1*
|30-39
|20,088
|(46)
|6*
|40-49
|17,817
|(120)
|3*
|50-59
|15,950
|(290)
|16*
|60-69
|10,809
|(591)
|13*
|70-79
|6,573
|(895)
|26*
|80+
|5,508
|(1,640)
|77*
|Data not available
|(2)
|1*
|Female
|56,979
|(1,764)
|75*
|Male
|50,812
|(1,845)
|68*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|34,463
|(1,486)
|55*
|Asian (NH)
|2,015
|(133)
|6*
|White (NH)
|24,510
|(1,524)
|69*
|Hispanic
|25,848
|(419)
|10*
|Other (NH)
|4,721
|(39)
|Data not available
|16,234
|(8)
|3*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.