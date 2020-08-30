ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — As of Sunday morning, a total of 107,791 positive coronavirus cases were reported over the span of the pandemic in Maryland. That’s nearly 500 more cases since Saturday.

The state positivity rate is slightly down to 3.3% and hospitalizations are down by 29 from Saturday’s 387 to 358. ICU cases are flat doing up just one case to 107.

A total of 3,609 Marylanders have died from the virus, the state reporting six more deaths Sunday.

Nearly 1.92 million COVID-19 tests were administered in the state, with more than 1.2 million testing negative.

A total of 14,255 people have been hospitalized in Maryland over the span of the pandemic.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 391 (20) Anne Arundel 8,300 (226) 10* Baltimore City 14,424 (443) 20* Baltimore County 15,382 (578) 23* Calvert 786 (27) 1* Caroline 504 (3) Carroll 1,686 (120) 3* Cecil 782 (30) 1* Charles 2,382 (92) 2* Dorchester 458 (6) Frederick 3,477 (118) 7* Garrett 63 Harford 2,459 (66) 3* Howard 4,367 (111) 6* Kent 263 (22) 2* Montgomery 19,946 (781) 39* Prince George’s 26,151 (768) 23* Queen Anne’s 543 (25) 1* St. Mary’s 1,108 (55) Somerset 192 (4) Talbot 472 (4) Washington 1,308 (33) Wicomico 1,547 (47) Worcester 800 (23) 1* Data not available (7) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 3,924 10-19 7,675 (2) 20-29 19,447 (23) 1* 30-39 20,088 (46) 6* 40-49 17,817 (120) 3* 50-59 15,950 (290) 16* 60-69 10,809 (591) 13* 70-79 6,573 (895) 26* 80+ 5,508 (1,640) 77* Data not available (2) 1* Female 56,979 (1,764) 75* Male 50,812 (1,845) 68*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 34,463 (1,486) 55* Asian (NH) 2,015 (133) 6* White (NH) 24,510 (1,524) 69* Hispanic 25,848 (419) 10* Other (NH) 4,721 (39) Data not available 16,234 (8) 3*

