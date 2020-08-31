BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Monday is the first day of class for students at Baltimore Catholic Schools.

Because of the pandemic, it’s quite a different start to the school year. They are doing temperature checks for students, as well as making sure they fill out health questionaries.

Archbishop William E. Lori stopped by classrooms earlier Monday.

“This is a very special year under very special circumstances, and I just wanted to offer some encouragement, certainly to our great educational leaders who have worked so hard,” the archbishop said.

There are social distancing measures in place and students must wear masks.

“It came pretty apparent over the summer that we really had to try to do this for the sake of our young people’s education, but also for the sake of their social and emotional wellbeings,” he said. “So we wanted to do this as quickly as we could but also having safety as our paramount concern.”

Public schools are not yet open for in-person classes, just virtual learning. Gov. Larry Hogan last week they could reopen across the state based on health metrics, but drew criticism because he made that announcement just days before the start of the school year.

“And we’re not going to order them to go back and open schools, but we’re going to go back to them and strongly suggest that since the numbers have drastically improved since many of them made these decisions or started to work on their plans that they were going to provide incentives as Dr. Salmon said for people working toward getting plans to get kids returned to class, classrooms for some instruction,” the governor said.

There was an earlier controversy where the governor ruled Montgomery County health officials who said it was not safe for any schools to reopen for in-person learning until at least October.