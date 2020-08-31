ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 458 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, state officials said Monday.
There are now 108,249 confirmed cases throughout the pandemic in the state. The statewide positivity rate is down to 3.26 percent and hospitalizations are back up slightly from Sunday’s 358 to 377. ICU cases are flat at 107.
A total of 3,612 Marylanders have died from the virus, the state reporting three more deaths Monday.
At this time, the state has administered 1,938,846 tests, with more than 1.2 million testing negative.
A total of 14,303 people in the state have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|393
|(20)
|Anne Arundel
|8,351
|(226)
|10*
|Baltimore City
|14,478
|(443)
|20*
|Baltimore County
|15,479
|(579)
|23*
|Calvert
|788
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|510
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,694
|(120)
|3*
|Cecil
|788
|(30)
|1*
|Charles
|2,394
|(92)
|2*
|Dorchester
|461
|(6)
|Frederick
|3,492
|(118)
|7*
|Garrett
|63
|Harford
|2,475
|(66)
|3*
|Howard
|4,381
|(111)
|6*
|Kent
|263
|(22)
|2*
|Montgomery
|20,006
|(782)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|26,215
|(769)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|553
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,112
|(55)
|Somerset
|195
|(4)
|Talbot
|473
|(4)
|Washington
|1,312
|(33)
|Wicomico
|1,565
|(47)
|Worcester
|808
|(23)
|1*
|Data not available
|(7)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|3,952
|10-19
|7,741
|(2)
|20-29
|19,556
|(23)
|1*
|30-39
|20,158
|(46)
|6*
|40-49
|17,894
|(120)
|3*
|50-59
|16,003
|(291)
|16*
|60-69
|10,846
|(591)
|13*
|70-79
|6,585
|(896)
|26*
|80+
|5,514
|(1,641)
|77*
|Data not available
|(2)
|1*
|Female
|57,237
|(1,767)
|75*
|Male
|51,012
|(1,845)
|68*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|34,611
|(1,486)
|55*
|Asian (NH)
|2,022
|(133)
|6*
|White (NH)
|24,667
|(1,526)
|69*
|Hispanic
|25,918
|(420)
|10*
|Other (NH)
|4,738
|(39)
|Data not available
|16,293
|(8)
|3*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.