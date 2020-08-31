CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Up Slightly, ICUs Flat
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 458 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, state officials said Monday.

There are now 108,249 confirmed cases throughout the pandemic in the state. The statewide positivity rate is down to 3.26 percent and hospitalizations are back up slightly from Sunday’s 358 to 377. ICU cases are flat at 107.

A total of 3,612 Marylanders have died from the virus, the state reporting three more deaths Monday.

At this time, the state has administered 1,938,846 tests, with more than 1.2 million testing negative.

A total of 14,303 people in the state have ever been hospitalized throughout the pandemic.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 393 (20)
Anne Arundel 8,351 (226) 10*
Baltimore City 14,478 (443) 20*
Baltimore County 15,479 (579) 23*
Calvert 788 (27) 1*
Caroline 510 (3)
Carroll 1,694 (120) 3*
Cecil 788 (30) 1*
Charles 2,394 (92) 2*
Dorchester 461 (6)
Frederick 3,492 (118) 7*
Garrett 63
Harford 2,475 (66) 3*
Howard 4,381 (111) 6*
Kent 263 (22) 2*
Montgomery 20,006 (782) 39*
Prince George’s 26,215 (769) 23*
Queen Anne’s 553 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,112 (55)
Somerset 195 (4)
Talbot 473 (4)
Washington 1,312 (33)
Wicomico 1,565 (47)
Worcester 808 (23) 1*
Data not available (7) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 3,952
10-19 7,741 (2)
20-29 19,556 (23) 1*
30-39 20,158 (46) 6*
40-49 17,894 (120) 3*
50-59 16,003 (291) 16*
60-69 10,846 (591) 13*
70-79 6,585 (896) 26*
80+ 5,514 (1,641) 77*
Data not available (2) 1*
Female 57,237 (1,767) 75*
Male 51,012 (1,845) 68*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 34,611 (1,486) 55*
Asian (NH) 2,022 (133) 6*
White (NH) 24,667 (1,526) 69*
Hispanic 25,918 (420) 10*
Other (NH) 4,738 (39)
Data not available 16,293 (8) 3*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply