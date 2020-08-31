Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Fell’s Point Fun Festival is canceled for 2020.
“Sadly, for the first time in our history, we are announcing the cancellation of the 2020 Fell’s Point Fun Festival,” The Society for the Preservation of Federal Hill and Fell’s Point said in an announcement Monday.
They are planning for the festival to come back on October 9 & 10, 2021.
“Fell’s Point is a neighborhood full of character, grit and most importantly: fun,” they said. “Our small businesses for the past few months have faced financial hardship and have missed the families who have long entered our doors.”
They encouraged people to keep shopping small and support the community.