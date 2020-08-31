Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the fall semester begins, Johns Hopkins University wants to make sure its students are protected.
They are giving out wellness kits to undergraduates to help protect both students and the nearby community.
Each kit includes an Under Armour and JHU branded face mask, hand sanitizer, a digital thermometer and cleansing wipes all packaged together in a drawstring bag.
While the University is mostly virtual this fall, there is a small number of students living on or near the University’s Homewood campus.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.