Maryland State Fair To Live Stream Some Events, Including Farm Animal Exhibitions, Despite Canceling Due To CoronavirusIt's the time of year when Marylanders would be flocking to the State Fairgrounds to get on the rides, enjoy some fair food and check out the farm animals, but like many other events, the state fair has had to adapt due to the coronavirus.

Annapolis Native, Fashion Designer Christian Siriano 'Feeling Really Proud' Of Efforts To Donate Masks Amid Coronavirus PandemicSiriano has been hard at work making masks since March when they became an important part of peoples' wardrobes.

'Serving The Servers': Despite Pandemic, Baltimore ToolBank Continues Lending Tools To Community GroupsA local nonprofit is lending out tools, tables and other resources to help out those impacted by the COVID-19.

Baltimore Students Develop App That Turns Ashburton Neighborhood Into ClassroomA few local students have designed an app that turns the Ashburton neighborhood into a classroom.

Route One Apparel Offering Free Face Masks For Employees Who Interact With CustomersRoute One Apparel is offering free face masks to people who need them to safely interact with the public amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Maryland Restaurant Week Kicks Off September 18Restaurants will offer special menus and discounts for dine-in, curbside and carryout.