CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Up Slightly, ICUs Flat
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, George Floyd, Jacob Blake, Local TV, Mitch McConnell, police reform, Ravens, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Players and staff members from the Baltimore Ravens have sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, urging him to bring police reform legislation up for a vote.

The players said McConnell should allow senators to vote on the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020, which would limit qualified immunity for law enforcement officers, lower the criminal intent standard used to convict officers of misconduct and create a national registry that would compile data on officer misconduct. The bill passed the House in late June.

RELATED COVERAGE:

In a video posted on the team’s social media profiles, players read excerpts of the letter, which was dated as being sent on Friday, saying in part, “we can no longer tolerate a system that has too often failed to serve, protect and value the lives of Black Americans.”

Among the players who signed the letter are Marquise Brown, Orlando Brown, Jr., Calais Campbell and Marlon Humphrey.

Last Thursday, the team released a statement saying recent police shootings are “bigger than sports” and that “It is time to accept accountability and acknowledge the ramifications of slavery and racial injustice.”

A post on the team’s Twitter account Friday said practice that day had been canceled for a team unifying session, though Head Coach John Harbaugh later clarified the team had a standard meeting and walkthrough.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply