CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations, Positivity Rate Up Slightly
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland adds 614 new coronavirus cases as hospitalizations go up slightly Tuesday morning.

The state reports a total of 108,863 confirmed coronavirus cases, and the state positivity rate has gone up slightly to 3.39 percent.

Hospitalizations are up again from 377 to 385, with ICUs going from 107 to 112 on Tuesday.

Throughout the pandemic, 3,617 people have died from the virus- with the state reporting five more deaths Tuesday.

The state has conducted 1,952,501 tests with 1,230,054 of them coming back negative.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 395 (20)
Anne Arundel 8,400 (227) 10*
Baltimore City 14,535 (441) 20*
Baltimore County 15,593 (581) 23*
Calvert 791 (27) 1*
Caroline 513 (3)
Carroll 1,700 (120) 3*
Cecil 795 (30) 1*
Charles 2,403 (92) 2*
Dorchester 462 (6)
Frederick 3,505 (118) 7*
Garrett 63
Harford 2,500 (67) 3*
Howard 4,415 (111) 6*
Kent 264 (22) 2*
Montgomery 20,103 (782) 39*
Prince George’s 26,356 (770) 23*
Queen Anne’s 556 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,121 (55)
Somerset 196 (4)
Talbot 473 (4)
Washington 1,321 (33)
Wicomico 1,568 (47)
Worcester 835 (23) 1*
Data not available (9) 2*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 3,983
10-19 7,841 (2)
20-29 19,708 (23) 1*
30-39 20,258 (46) 6*
40-49 17,963 (119) 3*
50-59 16,085 (292) 16*
60-69 10,895 (592) 13*
70-79 6,607 (899) 26*
80+ 5,523 (1,642) 78*
Data not available (2) 1*
Female 57,579 (1,770) 76*
Male 51,284 (1,847) 68*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 35,080 (1,486) 55*
Asian (NH) 2,061 (133) 6*
White (NH) 25,309 (1,527) 69*
Hispanic 24,872 (421) 10*
Other (NH) 5,042 (39)
Data not available 16,499 (11) 4*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

