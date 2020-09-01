ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland adds 614 new coronavirus cases as hospitalizations go up slightly Tuesday morning.
The state reports a total of 108,863 confirmed coronavirus cases, and the state positivity rate has gone up slightly to 3.39 percent.
Hospitalizations are up again from 377 to 385, with ICUs going from 107 to 112 on Tuesday.
Throughout the pandemic, 3,617 people have died from the virus- with the state reporting five more deaths Tuesday.
UPDATE: The @MDHealthDept is now reporting 108,863 confirmed cases of #COVIDー19 in Maryland. The state has conducted a total of 1,952,501 tests.
The statewide positivity rate is now 3.39%.
Number of persons tested negative: 1,230,054
Number of confirmed deaths: 3,617 pic.twitter.com/sKMcGmPy25
— Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) September 1, 2020
The state has conducted 1,952,501 tests with 1,230,054 of them coming back negative.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|395
|(20)
|Anne Arundel
|8,400
|(227)
|10*
|Baltimore City
|14,535
|(441)
|20*
|Baltimore County
|15,593
|(581)
|23*
|Calvert
|791
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|513
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,700
|(120)
|3*
|Cecil
|795
|(30)
|1*
|Charles
|2,403
|(92)
|2*
|Dorchester
|462
|(6)
|Frederick
|3,505
|(118)
|7*
|Garrett
|63
|Harford
|2,500
|(67)
|3*
|Howard
|4,415
|(111)
|6*
|Kent
|264
|(22)
|2*
|Montgomery
|20,103
|(782)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|26,356
|(770)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|556
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,121
|(55)
|Somerset
|196
|(4)
|Talbot
|473
|(4)
|Washington
|1,321
|(33)
|Wicomico
|1,568
|(47)
|Worcester
|835
|(23)
|1*
|Data not available
|(9)
|2*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|3,983
|10-19
|7,841
|(2)
|20-29
|19,708
|(23)
|1*
|30-39
|20,258
|(46)
|6*
|40-49
|17,963
|(119)
|3*
|50-59
|16,085
|(292)
|16*
|60-69
|10,895
|(592)
|13*
|70-79
|6,607
|(899)
|26*
|80+
|5,523
|(1,642)
|78*
|Data not available
|(2)
|1*
|Female
|57,579
|(1,770)
|76*
|Male
|51,284
|(1,847)
|68*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|35,080
|(1,486)
|55*
|Asian (NH)
|2,061
|(133)
|6*
|White (NH)
|25,309
|(1,527)
|69*
|Hispanic
|24,872
|(421)
|10*
|Other (NH)
|5,042
|(39)
|Data not available
|16,499
|(11)
|4*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.