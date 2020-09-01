BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration is proposing a number of cuts due to revenue decreases brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the agency said Tuesday.

Citing significant ridership declines amid the pandemic, the agency proposed local bus route realignments that would see a total service reduction of roughly 20 percent. The agency cut $43 million from its fiscal year 2021 operating budget, roughly five percent of the total budget.

Among the changes proposed are discontinuing 25 bus routes, including all nine Express Bus routes and LocalLink routes 21, 34, 38, 51, 52, 53, 57, 59, 70, 71, 73, 81, 82, 91, 92 and 95. Eleven LocalLink routes would see bus frequency decrease, while frequency would be increased on LocalLink routes 56 and 78.

There are also a number of proposed changes to commuter bus and MARC train service, including the elimination of Routes 210 from Kent Island and Annapolis to Baltimore and Route 215 from downtown Baltimore to Annapolis.

The agency is planning to hold ten virtual hearings between October 5 and October 16 to gather public feedback on the local bus service changes. Separate public hearings are being planned for commuter bus and MARC train service changes, though dates have not been announced.

If approved, the local bus changes would take effect January 3, 2021.

For full details about proposed route changes and hearing dates, click here.

