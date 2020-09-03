COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland Athletics department announced on Thursday that all training has been temporarily suspended after the latest round of COVID-19 testing.
On August 31 and September 1, the University Health Center conducted on-campus screening for 501 student-athletes.
A total of 46 student-athletes tested positive, affecting 10 different teams, according to the University’s athletic department.
Student-athletes will be tested again on Tuesday, September 8.
University of Maryland Athletic Director Damon Evans issued the following statement:
“As we experience an unprecedented year in college athletics and across the entire country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we continue to keep the health, safety and welfare of our student-athletes and staff first and foremost. The most recent testing results have revealed an uptick in positive tests among Maryland student-athletes. Out of an abundance of caution, we are temporarily pausing all workouts for our programs. We continue to educate our student-athletes and staff about best practices and protocols to be safe this time. We look forward to when our student-athletes can safely return to workouts and then re-start their seasons.”
So far, 2,191 COVID-19 tests have been conducted among University of Maryland student-athletes. Of those tests, 63 have returned positive results.
