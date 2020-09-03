BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For many of the thousands of Marylanders out of work, a fear of eviction is constant.

Melissa Blake is five months behind on her rent. She couldn’t find a job due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has part-time work at Days Inn Westminster but she said that doesn’t always cut it.

She fears eviction every second of the day.

“I don’t worry as much for myself or my husband as much as I worry about my son,” she said Thursday, wiping away tears.

And now that a national eviction moratorium ended in August, renters have to pay back rent, too. The burden of rent weighs heavily on landlords, too.

“You’re spending more money to keep the properties clean and maintained and you’re losing money because you can’t collect rent,” said landlord, Benjamin Frederick III.

The CDC announced a new moratorium this week until December 31, 2020. But you must qualify, and Delegate Dana Stein said many won’t.

In order to qualify, you must be unable to pay rent due to COVID, your earnings must be less than $99,000 in 2020.

The CDC eviction moratorium also doesn’t wipe away rent — renters are still responsible for paying it.

Housing Attorney, Zafar Shah, said renters are forced to feel two feelings: “One is fear of what’s going to happen and the other is confusion about what protections are available.”

For landlords and tenants, the following resources are available:

All tenants and landlords who are not corporations can speak to free attorneys at the Maryland District Court Self-Help Centers by clicking here.

Tenants can use an online tool to generate their Declaration for using the CDC Order by clicking here.

