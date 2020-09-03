BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the summer season unofficially comes to a close this weekend, Labor Day usually gives local hotels one last boost.

But with the COVID-19 pandemic, this year is looking a little different.

The Four Seasons Hotel in Harbor East has just about everything visitors could need for a relaxing Labor Day Weekend.

Like a seat by the pool overlooking the Inner Harbor, a day spa, cabanas and even the option to go out on the water.

“Our outdoor experiences like the pool and the cabanas and the catamaran, that’s really been the number one driver of people who can’t get away for vacations somewhere else, but they’re coming here,” Sean Casserly, Director of Marketing at the Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore, said.

Casserly said they’re now gearing up for one of their busiest weekends since the pandemic began, with many coming for “staycations.”

He said they’ve taken plenty of steps to keep guests safe.

“We require face masks when you walk in the hotel,” Casserly said. “Even at our pool here, we have chairs spread out so families can be physically distanced from other guests.”

Temperatures are taken at check-in, PPE is provided inside rooms and the pool is limited to 25 percent capacity.

“It’s been really working well,” Casserly said. “We never closed during the pandemic, and what we’ve learned along the way has really helped us create a sense of confidence for hotel guests.”

Even if visitors are not staying overnight, they can still rent a cabana, come to the spa or take a trip out on the catamaran for one last dose of summer fun.

“Between the spa and the pool and the cabanas and the water and the fresh air, it’s going to be amazing,” Casserly said.

The hotel still has space for this weekend. Visitors can make a reservation by clicking here.

