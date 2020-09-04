CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations, Positivity Rate Up As 800+ New Cases Reported Friday
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 800 new coronavirus cases were reported by the state Friday morning as Labor Day weekend begins.

Maryland is now reporting a total of 110,831 COVID-19 cases over the span of the pandemic. Hospitalizations also went up to 395 from 382 Thursday, but ICU cases went down to 108 from 112.

A total of 3,645 people have died in Maryland from the virus, 11 more deaths reported since Thursday.

The state’s positivity rate is at 3.48% also up since Thursday.

More than two million coronavirus tests have been administered with more than 1.26 million coming back negative.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here’s a breakdown of numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 401 (21)
Anne Arundel 8,625 (228) 11*
Baltimore City 14,692 (445) 20*
Baltimore County 15,959 (585) 23*
Calvert 807 (27) 1*
Caroline 535 (3)
Carroll 1,744 (120) 3*
Cecil 824 (30) 1*
Charles 2,439 (93) 2*
Dorchester 473 (7)
Frederick 3,562 (119) 7*
Garrett 64
Harford 2,586 (68) 4*
Howard 4,502 (111) 6*
Kent 270 (22) 2*
Montgomery 20,399 (783) 39*
Prince George’s 26,697 (775) 23*
Queen Anne’s 571 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,139 (56)
Somerset 203 (4)
Talbot 484 (4)
Washington 1,369 (34)
Wicomico 1,614 (47)
Worcester 872 (25) 1*
Data not available (13)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 4,061
10-19 8,189 (2)
20-29 20,202 (23) 1*
30-39 20,531 (46) 6*
40-49 18,225 (119) 3*
50-59 16,339 (292) 16*
60-69 11,052 (594) 13*
70-79 6,675 (910) 27*
80+ 5,557 (1,657) 78*
Data not available (2)
Female 58,637 (1,785) 76*
Male 52,194 (1,860) 68*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 35,652 (1,490) 56*
Asian (NH) 2,121 (135) 6*
White (NH) 26,162 (1,539) 71*
Hispanic 25,106 (424) 10*
Other (NH) 5,134 (41)
Data not available 16,656 (16) 1*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

