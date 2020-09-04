ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 800 new coronavirus cases were reported by the state Friday morning as Labor Day weekend begins.
Maryland is now reporting a total of 110,831 COVID-19 cases over the span of the pandemic. Hospitalizations also went up to 395 from 382 Thursday, but ICU cases went down to 108 from 112.
A total of 3,645 people have died in Maryland from the virus, 11 more deaths reported since Thursday.
UPDATE: The @MDHealthDept is now reporting 110,831 confirmed cases of #COVIDー19 in Maryland. The state has conducted a total of 2,019,324 tests.
The statewide positivity rate is now 3.48%.
Number of persons tested negative: 1,260,634
Number of confirmed deaths: 3,645 pic.twitter.com/fLV5J3vodO
— Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) September 4, 2020
The state’s positivity rate is at 3.48% also up since Thursday.
More than two million coronavirus tests have been administered with more than 1.26 million coming back negative.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Here’s a breakdown of numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|401
|(21)
|Anne Arundel
|8,625
|(228)
|11*
|Baltimore City
|14,692
|(445)
|20*
|Baltimore County
|15,959
|(585)
|23*
|Calvert
|807
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|535
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,744
|(120)
|3*
|Cecil
|824
|(30)
|1*
|Charles
|2,439
|(93)
|2*
|Dorchester
|473
|(7)
|Frederick
|3,562
|(119)
|7*
|Garrett
|64
|Harford
|2,586
|(68)
|4*
|Howard
|4,502
|(111)
|6*
|Kent
|270
|(22)
|2*
|Montgomery
|20,399
|(783)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|26,697
|(775)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|571
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,139
|(56)
|Somerset
|203
|(4)
|Talbot
|484
|(4)
|Washington
|1,369
|(34)
|Wicomico
|1,614
|(47)
|Worcester
|872
|(25)
|1*
|Data not available
|(13)
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|4,061
|10-19
|8,189
|(2)
|20-29
|20,202
|(23)
|1*
|30-39
|20,531
|(46)
|6*
|40-49
|18,225
|(119)
|3*
|50-59
|16,339
|(292)
|16*
|60-69
|11,052
|(594)
|13*
|70-79
|6,675
|(910)
|27*
|80+
|5,557
|(1,657)
|78*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|58,637
|(1,785)
|76*
|Male
|52,194
|(1,860)
|68*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|35,652
|(1,490)
|56*
|Asian (NH)
|2,121
|(135)
|6*
|White (NH)
|26,162
|(1,539)
|71*
|Hispanic
|25,106
|(424)
|10*
|Other (NH)
|5,134
|(41)
|Data not available
|16,656
|(16)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.