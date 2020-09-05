BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The City of Baltimore is looking for trash and recycling volunteers amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Recycling services have been suspended until at least November, as city crews focus on trash pickup.
Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott said that he will be mobilizing his office to support in the effort until regular services can resume.
“In these challenging times, we must pull together as a community and be willing to think outside of the box,” Scott said.
If you are interested in volunteering (especially if you have access to a pickup truck!) please fill out the following form: https://t.co/Tglcj12eaN. You can also call my office at (410) 396-4804. Thank you in advance!
— Brandon M. Scott (@CouncilPresBMS) August 31, 2020
If you would like to volunteer, please click here or call 410-396-4804.
