CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Drop, State Surpasses 111K Confirmed Cases
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The City of Baltimore is looking for trash and recycling volunteers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Recycling services have been suspended until at least November, as city crews focus on trash pickup.

Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott said that he will be mobilizing his office to support in the effort until regular services can resume.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

“In these challenging times, we must pull together as a community and be willing to think outside of the box,” Scott said.

If you would like to volunteer, please click here or call 410-396-4804.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

