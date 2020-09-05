CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Drop, State Surpasses 111K Confirmed Cases
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, BWI, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Labor Day, Labor Day Weekend, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — BWI on Friday reported 15,125 departing passengers flew out of the airport, the most in nearly six months.

Total passenger traffic at BWI in June was more than Dulles and Reagan National combined.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

With some growth in recent passenger traffic during the COVID-19 recovery, about 52 percent of food and retail outlets at BWI Marshall are now open.

BWI is reminding travelers that under COVID-19 provisions, the airport terminal remains closed except for ticketed passengers, badged employees and those providing assistance to passengers in need.

Holiday travelers are encouraged to arrive early and allow plenty of time for baggage and security checkpoints.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

