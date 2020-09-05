BALTIMORE (WJZ) — BWI on Friday reported 15,125 departing passengers flew out of the airport, the most in nearly six months.
Total passenger traffic at BWI in June was more than Dulles and Reagan National combined.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
With some growth in recent passenger traffic during the COVID-19 recovery, about 52 percent of food and retail outlets at BWI Marshall are now open.
Yesterday, @TSA performed 15,125 screenings at BWI Marshall Airport security checkpoints. This is the highest count in nearly 6 months.
For travelers visiting us this weekend, please visit https://t.co/MfFPYYOryd for the latest travel info and tips. #Open4BizMD #safetravels pic.twitter.com/0ojguFxcyD
— BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) September 5, 2020
BWI is reminding travelers that under COVID-19 provisions, the airport terminal remains closed except for ticketed passengers, badged employees and those providing assistance to passengers in need.
Holiday travelers are encouraged to arrive early and allow plenty of time for baggage and security checkpoints.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.