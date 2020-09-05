CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Drop, State Surpasses 111K Confirmed Cases
By CBS Baltimore Staff
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The Towson Branch of the Baltimore County Public Library has resumed its curbside service.

The branch closed temporarily out of an abundance of caution after someone tested positive for COVID-19.

The branch said it was not a library employee who tested positive, and the person did not handle any library materials.

