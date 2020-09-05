Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The Towson Branch of the Baltimore County Public Library has resumed its curbside service.
The branch closed temporarily out of an abundance of caution after someone tested positive for COVID-19.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
The branch said it was not a library employee who tested positive, and the person did not handle any library materials.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.
then why did you close?