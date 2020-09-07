Comments
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Coronavirus hospitalizations are slightly up as Maryland adds 764 cases on Monday.
The state health department reports 21 more people are hospitalized- with a total of 362 people are currently hospitalized, and 109 people in ICUs beds.
A total of 112,883 COVID-19 cases were reported in the state over the span of the pandemic.
The statewide positivity rate is now at 3.84 percent.
Five more Marylanders have died from the virus, bringing the total to 3,660.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|407
|(22)
|Anne Arundel
|8,820
|(228)
|11*
|Baltimore City
|14,962
|(450)
|20*
|Baltimore County
|16,302
|(585)
|23*
|Calvert
|826
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|570
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,788
|(120)
|3*
|Cecil
|853
|(30)
|1*
|Charles
|2,485
|(93)
|2*
|Dorchester
|500
|(8)
|Frederick
|3,622
|(120)
|7*
|Garrett
|64
|Harford
|2,665
|(68)
|4*
|Howard
|4,605
|(112)
|6*
|Kent
|277
|(22)
|2*
|Montgomery
|20,718
|(786)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|27,027
|(780)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|587
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,162
|(56)
|Somerset
|206
|(4)
|Talbot
|497
|(4)
|Washington
|1,392
|(35)
|Wicomico
|1,661
|(48)
|Worcester
|887
|(25)
|1*
|Data not available
|(9)
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|4,146
|10-19
|8,565
|(2)
|20-29
|20,741
|(23)
|1*
|30-39
|20,801
|(47)
|6*
|40-49
|18,454
|(119)
|3*
|50-59
|16,586
|(294)
|16*
|60-69
|11,204
|(597)
|13*
|70-79
|6,780
|(914)
|27*
|80+
|5,606
|(1,662)
|78*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|59,756
|(1,796)
|76*
|Male
|53,127
|(1,864)
|68*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|36,304
|(1,501)
|56*
|Asian (NH)
|2,163
|(136)
|6*
|White (NH)
|26,961
|(1,547)
|71*
|Hispanic
|25,307
|(425)
|10*
|Other (NH)
|5,219
|(40)
|Data not available
|16,929
|(11)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.