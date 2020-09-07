CORONAVIRUS IN MD:700+ New Cases Added, 5 Deaths Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Coronavirus hospitalizations are slightly up as Maryland adds 764 cases on Monday.

The state health department reports 21 more people are hospitalized- with a total of 362 people are currently hospitalized, and 109 people in ICUs beds.

A total of 112,883 COVID-19 cases were reported in the state over the span of the pandemic.

The statewide positivity rate is now at 3.84 percent.

Five more Marylanders have died from the virus, bringing the total to 3,660.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 407 (22)
Anne Arundel 8,820 (228) 11*
Baltimore City 14,962 (450) 20*
Baltimore County 16,302 (585) 23*
Calvert 826 (27) 1*
Caroline 570 (3)
Carroll 1,788 (120) 3*
Cecil 853 (30) 1*
Charles 2,485 (93) 2*
Dorchester 500 (8)
Frederick 3,622 (120) 7*
Garrett 64
Harford 2,665 (68) 4*
Howard 4,605 (112) 6*
Kent 277 (22) 2*
Montgomery 20,718 (786) 39*
Prince George’s 27,027 (780) 23*
Queen Anne’s 587 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,162 (56)
Somerset 206 (4)
Talbot 497 (4)
Washington 1,392 (35)
Wicomico 1,661 (48)
Worcester 887 (25) 1*
Data not available (9)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 4,146
10-19 8,565 (2)
20-29 20,741 (23) 1*
30-39 20,801 (47) 6*
40-49 18,454 (119) 3*
50-59 16,586 (294) 16*
60-69 11,204 (597) 13*
70-79 6,780 (914) 27*
80+ 5,606 (1,662) 78*
Data not available (2)
Female 59,756 (1,796) 76*
Male 53,127 (1,864) 68*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 36,304 (1,501) 56*
Asian (NH) 2,163 (136) 6*
White (NH) 26,961 (1,547) 71*
Hispanic 25,307 (425) 10*
Other (NH) 5,219 (40)
Data not available 16,929 (11) 1*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

