GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Parents of Anne Arundel County Public Schools students held a rally Tuesday, calling for schools in the area to reopen.

Anne Arundel County Schools Superintendent George Arlotto said that students will begin the school year virtually, and that the current COVID-19 metrics do not put them in a position to consider full in-person instruction right now.

The school system will move forward with plans to hold small in-person instruction for some students with special needs, and students at the Centers of Applied Technology.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Adam Wyndham is a parent of a daughter with special needs. He said he would like to have definitive return dates from Anne Arundel County Schools so that his daughter can get all of the in-person help and support that she needs.

“My suggestion would be to provide meaningful, in-person support and educational services for special needs students,” he said. “And by that I mean more than two hours at more than three schools which has been the response so far.”

Anne Arundel County Schools said in a statement that Superintendent Arlotto remains committed to bring students back as soon as health officials believe it’s safe.

“Superintendent George Arlotto has been and remains committed to bringing students and staff back into school buildings as soon as local health officials agree that it is safe and prudent to do so. Our team continues to move forward aggressively and prudently and continues to collaborate with our county Department of Health as we put plans in place to accomplish exactly that as soon as we can.”

The school system also said it has plans for a safe hybrid learning model, but that this will not happen overnight.

