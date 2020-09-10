ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland recorded just over 500 new coronavirus cases on Thursday as the state’s total surpassed 114,000, data from the state’s health department shows.

As of Thursday morning, the state has seen 114,078 COVID-19 cases and 3,679 deaths. Seven new deaths were reported in Thursday’s update.

The statewide positivity rate sits at 3.71 percent, up slightly from 3.7 percent on Wednesday and 3.68 percent on Tuesday. More than 2.1 million COVID-19 tests — 2,128,024 — have been conducted, 1,309,649 of which came back negative.

A dozen fewer people were hospitalized due to the virus as of Thursday than compared to Wednesday; the total sits at 358, of whom 266 are in acute care and 92 are in intensive care.

Intensive care cases are at their lowest level since March 28, the state data shows.

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths Allegany 409 (22) Anne Arundel 8,945 (230) 11* Baltimore City 15,092 (451) 20* Baltimore County 16,441 (586) 23* Calvert 843 (27) 1* Caroline 582 (3) Carroll 1,815 (120) 3* Cecil 878 (30) 1* Charles 2,517 (93) 2* Dorchester 505 (8) Frederick 3,664 (120) 7* Garrett 65 (1) Harford 2,725 (69) 4* Howard 4,683 (113) 6* Kent 277 (22) 2* Montgomery 20,893 (792) 40* Prince George’s 27,245 (783) 23* Queen Anne’s 595 (25) 1* St. Mary’s 1,165 (57) Somerset 210 (4) Talbot 500 (4) Washington 1,440 (35) Wicomico 1,683 (48) Worcester 906 (25) 1* Data not available (11)

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 4,188 10-19 8,770 (2) 20-29 21,018 (23) 1* 30-39 20,968 (47) 6* 40-49 18,596 (119) 3* 50-59 16,759 (296) 16* 60-69 11,306 (602) 13* 70-79 6,830 (917) 27* 80+ 5,643 (1,671) 79* Data not available (2) Female 60,359 (1,807) 76* Male 53,719 (1,872) 69*

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 36,636 (1,507) 56* Asian (NH) 2,180 (136) 6* White (NH) 27,439 (1,555) 72* Hispanic 25,458 (428) 10* Other (NH) 5,274 (41) Data not available 17,091 (12) 1*

