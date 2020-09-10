ABINGDON, Md. (WJZ) — While much of learning has gone virtual this fall, some local school districts are opening up learning centers to help out students and families who may need a place to access a computer or more help in-person.

Inside William S. James Elementary School in Abingdon, some students are back in class.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Nearly every school in the Harford County Public School system is now a learning support center to help out students who don’t have a computer, a safe place to learn or for kids with parents who can’t be home during the day for virtual learning.

Students are still taking virtual classes, but have some extra assistance.

Over 2,500 students in Harford County are enrolled at the centers.

No more than eight students can be inside a classroom at a time and everyone has to wear a mask as well as other steps to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19.

“Six feet apart in the classroom, in the gymnasium for arrival and dismissal, we scheduled bathroom breaks, we have a 10-minute cleaning session,” Daniel Zubrowski, Assistant Principal of William S. James Elementary School, said.

The district is planning to allow more students to come for in-person help at schools over the coming weeks as long as the local coronavirus rate doesn’t rise too high.

“Overall, we’re trying to just make sure that we’re meeting the needs of all our students,” Rebecca Reese, Principal of William S. James Elementary School, said.

These learning centers are also in place at Baltimore City Schools, and Carroll County Public Schools say they will be opening up some centers next week.

If you’re interested in getting your student enrolled in one of the centers in Harford County, you’re asked to call your child’s principal.

