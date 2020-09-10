BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger on Thursday announced legislation that would provide “hero” pay to frontline medical workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The legislation would provide an additional $225 per month to doctors, nurses, specialists and other non-medical staff like custodians who work in COVID-19 hotspots. Ruppersberger pointed out that sum is the same that troops receive.
“Today, we put our money where our mouth is,” Ruppersberger said.
Hospital systems would be able to apply for funds on behalf of employees that would be retroactive to March for those in coronavirus hotspots.
The legislation is named after Dr. Joseph Costa, the chief of Mercy Medical Center’s Critical Care Division, who himself died from COVID-19 after treating infected patients for months.
The congressman spoke in Baltimore alongside Mercy Medical Center President and CEO Dr. David Maine, Maryland Hospital Association President and CEO Bob Atlas and David Hart, Costa’s husband.
Hart said it was an extraordinary honor to have the legislation named after his late husband.
Maine said Costa’s death shook Mercy’s staff to their core.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.