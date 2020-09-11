GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A longtime aide to former Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh was sentenced to 27 months in prison Friday for his role in the Healthy Holly scandal.
Gary Brown, Jr., pleaded guilty last year to fraud conspiracy and tax charges in the case.
According to an indictment, Brown helped Pugh defraud purchasers of the former mayor’s self-published children’s books and helped her solicit nonprofits to buy them.
Pugh later resigned and pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy and tax charges. In February, Judge Deborah Chasanow sentenced her to three years in prison.
Pugh is currently serving her sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution Aliceville, a low-security prison for women in Aliceville, Alabama.
