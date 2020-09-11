Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Port of Baltimore will get $10 million in federal funding to improve its flood mitigation systems, Baltimore’s congressional delegation said Friday.
The funding, which will come from a U.S. Department of Transportation grant program, will go toward building around 4,000 feet of culverts and other barriers to protect the Dundalk Marine Terminal from storm surge.
Last month, the port got just over $1.1 million from FEMA to improve its cybersecurity and closed-circuit TV system.