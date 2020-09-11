CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Positivity Rate, Hospitalizations Increase; Case Total At 114.7K
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore City Public Schools, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, free meals, Local TV, school meal sites, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore City Public Schools meal sites are closed Friday due to a COVID-19 case, officials said.

The sites at Dr. Nathan A. Pitts-Ashburton Elementary/Middle School and Sandtown-Winchester Achievement Academy are closed but will reopen Monday.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Further details about the case that prompted the closures, including whether a worker or visitor was the one who tested positive, were not immediately available.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply