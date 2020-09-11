Comments
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore City Public Schools meal sites are closed Friday due to a COVID-19 case, officials said.
The sites at Dr. Nathan A. Pitts-Ashburton Elementary/Middle School and Sandtown-Winchester Achievement Academy are closed but will reopen Monday.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Further details about the case that prompted the closures, including whether a worker or visitor was the one who tested positive, were not immediately available.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.