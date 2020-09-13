ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations and Maryland’s coronavirus positivity rate both decreased slightly Sunday as the state topped 116,000 total cases of the virus, data from the state’s health department shows.

The state reported an additional 577 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 116,110.

Two new deaths were also reported, bringing the death toll to 3,695.

Hospitalizations decreased by ten to 351, of which 262 were acute care cases and 89 were intensive care cases.

The positivity rate sits at 3.68%, down from 3.72% on Saturday. In total, 2,207,458 tests have been conducted, 1,339,735 of which have come back negative.

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths Allegany 421 (22) Anne Arundel 9,119 (229) 11* Baltimore City 15,254 (455) 18* Baltimore County 16,724 (588) 23* Calvert 862 (27) 1* Caroline 609 (3) Carroll 1,852 (120) 3* Cecil 911 (30) 1* Charles 2,570 (93) 2* Dorchester 527 (9) Frederick 3,742 (121) 7* Garrett 68 (1) Harford 2,811 (71) 4* Howard 4,768 (113) 6* Kent 290 (22) 2* Montgomery 21,167 (794) 40* Prince George’s 27,683 (790) 23* Queen Anne’s 607 (25) 1* St. Mary’s 1,193 (57) Somerset 219 (4) Talbot 510 (5) Washington 1,493 (35) Wicomico 1,770 (48) Worcester 940 (25) 1* Data not available (8)

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 4,258 10-19 9,183 (2) 20-29 21,564 (23) 1* 30-39 21,211 (47) 6* 40-49 18,866 (119) 3* 50-59 16,990 (300) 16* 60-69 11,458 (604) 13* 70-79 6,895 (920) 27* 80+ 5,685 (1,678) 77* Data not available (2) Female 61,385 (1,812) 75* Male 54,725 (1,883) 68*

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 37,138 (1,513) 55* Asian (NH) 2,217 (136) 6* White (NH) 28,240 (1,566) 71* Hispanic 25,706 (430) 11* Other (NH) 5,378 (41) Data not available 17,431 (9)

