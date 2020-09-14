ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon visited a Cecil County school Monday to get an in-person look at how schools are handling the challenges put forth by the coronavirus pandemic.
Salmon visited Elkton Middle School, which is teaching students using a hybrid of virtual and in-person learning.
Salmon said she is impressed with how educators are working with students in the classroom and over Zoom, adding getting kids back into the classroom will look different for all districts.
“The Maryland State Department of Education is trying to put some overall, overarching guidance out,” she said. “The local school systems have to make their own decisions about how to utilize that knowledge and how it works for them because there isn’t a one-size-fits-all (solution.”
Cecil County leaders said getting students back into the classroom was the culmination of months of work.
