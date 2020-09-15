CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Up, 599 New Cases Reported
By Tim Williams
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you noticed something hazy in the sky Tuesday morning, your eyes aren’t playing tricks on you.

Smoke from the wildfires raging up and down the West Coast has now made it all the way across the country to the East Coast thanks to the jet stream.

WJZ Meteorologist Tim Williams said the haze could remain in the Baltimore area for a couple of days since there isn’t any rain to break it up.

And those fall-like temperatures you’re feeling Tuesday? That too is due to the haze which is blocking the sun’s ability to make it warmer.

The National Weather Service In Wakefield, Virginia explained how the smoke traveled to the Maryland area.

The National Weather Service office in Mount Holly, New Jersey, tweeted the smoke also led to some changes to the way the sunset appeared in the sky Monday night.

The thin layer of smoke was roughly 30,000 feet in the air Monday evening as it passed above Baltimore. It remained like that Tuesday morning.

 

Smoke from California wildfires have reached the East Coast, leaving a hazy film in the sky. Credit: WJZ

The fires burning in California alone have scorched more than 3.2 million acres, a larger area than the state of Connecticut, CBS San Francisco reports.

Tim Williams

Leave a Reply