BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are still searching for a suspect who evaded detectives trying to arrest her in downtown Baltimore Tuesday.
Tiara Kianna Baker, 22, of Baltimore, faces theft, robbery and assault charges stemming from multiple incidents in Baltimore City as well as Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties.
Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department learned Baker and another suspect were at a hotel in the city on Tuesday. When they went to arrest the duo, Baker, who was behind the wheel of a Honda Accord, reportedly rammed the car into a police vehicle and then drove toward a detective.
READ MORE: Baltimore County Detective Fires At Alleged Robbery Suspect While Trying To Make Arrest In Downtown Baltimore
That detective, since identified as Det. Z. Brocato, fired his gun, hitting the Accord’s windshield.
Baker kept driving and hit another vehicle as she fled.
Police later found the Accord in the northwest district and arrested the male suspect, whose name has not been released.
Baker may be in need of medical attention following the incident, police said.
Brocato, a 12-year veteran of the department, is on routine administrative leave per department policy.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.