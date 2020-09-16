ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland’s health department reported 643 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 117,888.
The number of hospitalizations fell from 371 on Tuesday to 349 on Wednesday. Of those, the state reported 261 acute care cases and 86 intensive care cases.
Statewide, the state has reported 2,272,265 COVID-19 tests have been conducted, of which 1,365,070 have come back negative. The state’s positivity rate fell to 3.44%.
Six more deaths from the virus were reported, bringing the state’s total to 3,712.
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|431
|(22)
|Anne Arundel
|9,398
|(230)
|11*
|Baltimore City
|15,085
|(458)
|18*
|Baltimore County
|17,165
|(591)
|23*
|Calvert
|885
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|620
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,881
|(120)
|3*
|Cecil
|949
|(31)
|1*
|Charles
|2,628
|(94)
|2*
|Dorchester
|546
|(9)
|Frederick
|3,811
|(122)
|7*
|Garrett
|70
|(1)
|Harford
|2,865
|(71)
|4*
|Howard
|4,843
|(113)
|6*
|Kent
|289
|(22)
|2*
|Montgomery
|21,467
|(795)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|28,034
|(791)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|618
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,217
|(57)
|Somerset
|227
|(4)
|Talbot
|519
|(5)
|Washington
|1,546
|(36)
|Wicomico
|1,833
|(48)
|Worcester
|961
|(25)
|1*
|Data not available
|(12)
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|4,345
|10-19
|9,518
|(2)
|20-29
|21,985
|(23)
|1*
|30-39
|21,457
|(47)
|6*
|40-49
|19,047
|(119)
|3*
|50-59
|17,222
|(305)
|16*
|60-69
|11,604
|(605)
|13*
|70-79
|6,981
|(927)
|27*
|80+
|5,729
|(1,682)
|77*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|62,290
|(1,819)
|75*
|Male
|55,598
|(1,893)
|68*
Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|37,639
|(1,520)
|55*
|Asian (NH)
|2,249
|(136)
|6*
|White (NH)
|28,864
|(1,572)
|71*
|Hispanic
|25,940
|(431)
|11*
|Other (NH)
|5,437
|(40)
|Data not available
|17,759
|(13)
Today Baltimore City reports a total of 15,085 confirmed cases. Yesterday it was 15,236. The day before that it was 15,299. This is a running tally since the first confirmed cases in March. The numbers can only increase or stay the same. But Baltimore City is subtracting numbers. Today’s total is 214 less than it was 2 days ago. What is going on with Baltimore City’s reporting and how can their numbers be trusted?