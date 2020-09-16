CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Fall; 643 New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland’s health department reported 643 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 117,888.

The number of hospitalizations fell from 371 on Tuesday to 349 on Wednesday. Of those, the state reported 261 acute care cases and 86 intensive care cases.

Statewide, the state has reported 2,272,265 COVID-19 tests have been conducted, of which 1,365,070 have come back negative. The state’s positivity rate fell to 3.44%.

Six more deaths from the virus were reported, bringing the state’s total to 3,712.

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 431 (22)
Anne Arundel 9,398 (230) 11*
Baltimore City 15,085 (458) 18*
Baltimore County 17,165 (591) 23*
Calvert 885 (27) 1*
Caroline 620 (3)
Carroll 1,881 (120) 3*
Cecil 949 (31) 1*
Charles 2,628 (94) 2*
Dorchester 546 (9)
Frederick 3,811 (122) 7*
Garrett 70 (1)
Harford 2,865 (71) 4*
Howard 4,843 (113) 6*
Kent 289 (22) 2*
Montgomery 21,467 (795) 40*
Prince George’s 28,034 (791) 23*
Queen Anne’s 618 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,217 (57)
Somerset 227 (4)
Talbot 519 (5)
Washington 1,546 (36)
Wicomico 1,833 (48)
Worcester 961 (25) 1*
Data not available (12)

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 4,345
10-19 9,518 (2)
20-29 21,985 (23) 1*
30-39 21,457 (47) 6*
40-49 19,047 (119) 3*
50-59 17,222 (305) 16*
60-69 11,604 (605) 13*
70-79 6,981 (927) 27*
80+ 5,729 (1,682) 77*
Data not available (2)
Female 62,290 (1,819) 75*
Male 55,598 (1,893) 68*

Here’s a breakdown of cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 37,639 (1,520) 55*
Asian (NH) 2,249 (136) 6*
White (NH) 28,864 (1,572) 71*
Hispanic 25,940 (431) 11*
Other (NH) 5,437 (40)
Data not available 17,759 (13)

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments
  1. Bob Marchinetti says:
    September 16, 2020 at 10:32 am

    Today Baltimore City reports a total of 15,085 confirmed cases. Yesterday it was 15,236. The day before that it was 15,299. This is a running tally since the first confirmed cases in March. The numbers can only increase or stay the same. But Baltimore City is subtracting numbers. Today’s total is 214 less than it was 2 days ago. What is going on with Baltimore City’s reporting and how can their numbers be trusted?

