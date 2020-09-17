ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — The Cecil County Department of Health said Thursday officials reported a “significant increase” in COVID-19 cases and testing positivity rate.
Since the beginning of September, 169 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Cecil County, exceeding the 158 cases reported during the entire month of August.
The seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 testing has also increased from 2% on August 31 to 5.3% as of September 17, which is above the 5% benchmark recommended by the World Health Organization for reopening.
The Cecil County Department of Health said it wants to remind residents to follow CDC-recommended COVID-19 health guidelines.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.