ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 631 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the state’s total to 118,519 cases.
The number of hospitalizations is flat for the most part, going from 349 to 353 on Thursday. Of those, 83 Marylanders are in intensive care and 270 in acute care.
The state positivity rate went down to 3.33 percent, with the state conducting a total of 2,299,608 tests throughout the pandemic, with 1,375,823 testing negative.
Five more Marylanders have died from the virus, bringing the state total to 3,717.
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|435
|(22)
|Anne Arundel
|9,452
|(231)
|11*
|Baltimore City
|15,129
|(460)
|18*
|Baltimore County
|17,221
|(591)
|23*
|Calvert
|898
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|620
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,888
|(120)
|3*
|Cecil
|964
|(31)
|1*
|Charles
|2,646
|(94)
|2*
|Dorchester
|554
|(10)
|Frederick
|3,834
|(122)
|7*
|Garrett
|71
|(1)
|Harford
|2,883
|(72)
|4*
|Howard
|4,863
|(113)
|6*
|Kent
|293
|(22)
|2*
|Montgomery
|21,574
|(796)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|28,202
|(794)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|626
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,232
|(57)
|Somerset
|238
|(4)
|Talbot
|520
|(5)
|Washington
|1,556
|(36)
|Wicomico
|1,846
|(48)
|Worcester
|974
|(25)
|1*
|Data not available
|(8)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|4,366
|10-19
|9,614
|(2)
|20-29
|22,145
|(23)
|1*
|30-39
|21,563
|(47)
|6*
|40-49
|19,115
|(119)
|3*
|50-59
|17,323
|(306)
|16*
|60-69
|11,645
|(607)
|13*
|70-79
|7,010
|(927)
|27*
|80+
|5,738
|(1,684)
|78*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|62,656
|(1,822)
|75*
|Male
|55,863
|(1,895)
|69*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|37,823
|(1,523)
|55*
|Asian (NH)
|2,259
|(137)
|6*
|White (NH)
|29,083
|(1,576)
|71*
|Hispanic
|26,042
|(432)
|11*
|Other (NH)
|5,463
|(40)
|Data not available
|17,849
|(9)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.