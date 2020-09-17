CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Flat; 631 New Cases Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 631 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the state’s total to 118,519 cases.

The number of hospitalizations is flat for the most part, going from 349 to 353 on Thursday. Of those, 83 Marylanders are in intensive care and 270 in acute care.

>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<

The state positivity rate went down to 3.33 percent, with the state conducting a total of 2,299,608 tests throughout the pandemic, with 1,375,823 testing negative.

Five more Marylanders have died from the virus, bringing the state total to 3,717.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 435 (22)
Anne Arundel 9,452 (231) 11*
Baltimore City 15,129 (460) 18*
Baltimore County 17,221 (591) 23*
Calvert 898 (27) 1*
Caroline 620 (3)
Carroll 1,888 (120) 3*
Cecil 964 (31) 1*
Charles 2,646 (94) 2*
Dorchester 554 (10)
Frederick 3,834 (122) 7*
Garrett 71 (1)
Harford 2,883 (72) 4*
Howard 4,863 (113) 6*
Kent 293 (22) 2*
Montgomery 21,574 (796) 40*
Prince George’s 28,202 (794) 23*
Queen Anne’s 626 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,232 (57)
Somerset 238 (4)
Talbot 520 (5)
Washington 1,556 (36)
Wicomico 1,846 (48)
Worcester 974 (25) 1*
Data not available (8) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 4,366
10-19 9,614 (2)
20-29 22,145 (23) 1*
30-39 21,563 (47) 6*
40-49 19,115 (119) 3*
50-59 17,323 (306) 16*
60-69 11,645 (607) 13*
70-79 7,010 (927) 27*
80+ 5,738 (1,684) 78*
Data not available (2)
Female 62,656 (1,822) 75*
Male 55,863 (1,895) 69*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 37,823 (1,523) 55*
Asian (NH) 2,259 (137) 6*
White (NH) 29,083 (1,576) 71*
Hispanic 26,042 (432) 11*
Other (NH) 5,463 (40)
Data not available 17,849 (9) 1*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply