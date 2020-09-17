ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The State of Maryland is getting federal funding to help crackdown on unemployment fraud.
Earlier this summer, Gov. Larry Hogan said nearly 95 percent of suspected fraudulent claims were, indeed, fraud.
Since then, the Maryland Department of Labor has detected even more out-of-state and in-state fraudulent claims.
So, the U.S. Department of Labor is giving the state more than $2 million to crackdown.
Secretary of Labor Tiffany Robinson said they have a specific group focused on filling out fake claims, to help save thousands of taxpayer dollars.
