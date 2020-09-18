GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — County Executive Steuart Pittman announced Friday that Anne Arundel County will allow theaters and performance venues to reopen beginning September 25.
Pittman said he announced the decision Friday to give county theaters and venues time to prepare their facilities and get staff in place for reopening.
Pittman issued the following statement in a news release:
“When Governor Hogan authorized limited re-opening of theaters earlier this month, our county’s coronavirus numbers were rising. We chose a cautious approach. Since then, we have carefully reviewed the protocols developed by the industry, monitored the impact in counties that took the action before us, and considered potential impacts on community spread with our health officer, our recovery work group, and others. Like all other openings, this one has the potential to increase the spread of coronavirus at a time when we must reduce case rates to meet the school reopening metrics set forth by the state. Please, wear your mask and maintain social distance.”
The county executive said his decision comes after a rigorous discussion with his Recovery Work Group on September 17.
