ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday expanded capacity for indoor dining in Maryland can begin next week.
Effective at 5 p.m. on Monday, September 21, capacity for indoor dining at restaurants may increase from 50 to 75 percent, with appropriate distancing, and following public health requirements consistent with CDC, FDA and National Restaurant Association guidelines.
Earlier in the day, the governor visited McGarvey’s Saloon and Oyster Bar in Annapolis to present a proclamation recognizing Friday, September 18 through Sunday, September 27, as Maryland Restaurant Week.
The governor also spent time in several Annapolis Recovery Zones, where restaurants, bars and shops have adopted creative solutions to get safely back to business.
Gov. Hogan issued the following statement in a news release:
“As we continue with the third and final stage of our recovery, I want to commend our state’s restaurant industry for their incredible resilience this year and for their continued commitment to the health and safety of Marylanders,” said Governor Hogan. “To celebrate the first-ever Maryland Restaurant Week, I encourage Marylanders to support their favorite local businesses, whether you do so through delivery, curbside pickup, or by dining indoors or outside.”
