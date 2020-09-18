CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 119K COVID-19 Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Slightly Down
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — According to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, Maryland added 24,200 jobs and the state’s unemployment rate decreased to 6.9% in August.

In the last four months, Maryland gained 183,200 jobs.

According to the federal data, the leisure and hospitality sector experienced the most job growth. Other sectors that grew: trade, transportation and utilities, education and health services, financial activities and information.

Last week, more than 13,000 Marylanders filed for unemployment which grew since the previous week.

