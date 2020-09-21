CORONAVIRUS IN MD:State Positivity Rate Lowest Since March
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 412 new coronavirus cases Monday morning- the exact same increase as Sunday, as the state sees the lowest positivity rate since March.

>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<

As of Sunday, Maryland has seen 120,568 COVID-19 cases. Four more deaths were reported, bringing the state’s total to 3,739.

Hospitalizations went up slightly from 281 to 290, of which 219 are in acute care and 71 in ICUs, up by three.

The state positivity rate went down to 2.75 percent- the lowest throughout the span of the pandemic. A total of 2,407,618 have been tested, with 1,417,061 testing negative.

Maryland’s positivity rate has been below four percent since August 8.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 447 (22)
Anne Arundel 9,677 (232) 12*
Baltimore City 15,259 (465) 18*
Baltimore County 17,486 (596) 23*
Calvert 913 (27) 1*
Caroline 636 (4)
Carroll 1,912 (121) 3*
Cecil 1,010 (32) 1*
Charles 2,703 (97) 2*
Dorchester 575 (10)
Frederick 3,935 (122) 7*
Garrett 72 (1)
Harford 2,937 (72) 4*
Howard 4,961 (114) 6*
Kent 296 (22) 2*
Montgomery 21,877 (798) 40*
Prince George’s 28,629 (793) 23*
Queen Anne’s 638 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,259 (57)
Somerset 246 (4)
Talbot 542 (5)
Washington 1,654 (37)
Wicomico 1,902 (48)
Worcester 1,002 (25) 1*
Data not available (10)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 4,448
10-19 9,981 (2)
20-29 22,649 (23) 1*
30-39 21,870 (47) 6*
40-49 19,370 (119) 3*
50-59 17,588 (308) 16*
60-69 11,805 (612) 13*
70-79 7,077 (936) 27*
80+ 5,780 (1,690) 78*
Data not available (2)
Female 63,735 (1,831) 75*
Male 56,833 (1,908) 69*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 38,370 (1,534) 55*
Asian (NH) 2,291 (137) 6*
White (NH) 29,837 (1,585) 71*
Hispanic 26,305 (433) 12*
Other (NH) 5,541 (40)
Data not available 18,224 (10)

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply