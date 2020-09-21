ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 412 new coronavirus cases Monday morning- the exact same increase as Sunday, as the state sees the lowest positivity rate since March.
As of Sunday, Maryland has seen 120,568 COVID-19 cases. Four more deaths were reported, bringing the state’s total to 3,739.
Hospitalizations went up slightly from 281 to 290, of which 219 are in acute care and 71 in ICUs, up by three.
The state positivity rate went down to 2.75 percent- the lowest throughout the span of the pandemic. A total of 2,407,618 have been tested, with 1,417,061 testing negative.
Maryland’s positivity rate has been below four percent since August 8.
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|447
|(22)
|Anne Arundel
|9,677
|(232)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|15,259
|(465)
|18*
|Baltimore County
|17,486
|(596)
|23*
|Calvert
|913
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|636
|(4)
|Carroll
|1,912
|(121)
|3*
|Cecil
|1,010
|(32)
|1*
|Charles
|2,703
|(97)
|2*
|Dorchester
|575
|(10)
|Frederick
|3,935
|(122)
|7*
|Garrett
|72
|(1)
|Harford
|2,937
|(72)
|4*
|Howard
|4,961
|(114)
|6*
|Kent
|296
|(22)
|2*
|Montgomery
|21,877
|(798)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|28,629
|(793)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|638
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,259
|(57)
|Somerset
|246
|(4)
|Talbot
|542
|(5)
|Washington
|1,654
|(37)
|Wicomico
|1,902
|(48)
|Worcester
|1,002
|(25)
|1*
|Data not available
|(10)
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|4,448
|10-19
|9,981
|(2)
|20-29
|22,649
|(23)
|1*
|30-39
|21,870
|(47)
|6*
|40-49
|19,370
|(119)
|3*
|50-59
|17,588
|(308)
|16*
|60-69
|11,805
|(612)
|13*
|70-79
|7,077
|(936)
|27*
|80+
|5,780
|(1,690)
|78*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|63,735
|(1,831)
|75*
|Male
|56,833
|(1,908)
|69*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|38,370
|(1,534)
|55*
|Asian (NH)
|2,291
|(137)
|6*
|White (NH)
|29,837
|(1,585)
|71*
|Hispanic
|26,305
|(433)
|12*
|Other (NH)
|5,541
|(40)
|Data not available
|18,224
|(10)
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.