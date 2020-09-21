FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — Frederick County is pausing on any expanded reopening this week, after new case numbers in the county “rose substantially” over the weekend.
The county will not increase capacity for indoor dining, as many Maryland restaurants prepare to move from 50 percent to 75 percent capacity Monday at 5 p.m.
“Given how our health metrics have suddenly changed, taking a pause is the right approach,” Executive Gardner said Monday. “We want our economy to reopen fully, and that requires everyone doing their part by wearing face coverings and staying physically distant.”
The county confirmed 3,935 cases of COVID-19, with 45 cases confirmed on Saturday- the largest single-day increase in a month according to state numbers.
“The County’s seven-day rolling average of new cases stood at 9.85 on Sunday, which puts Frederick County higher than some larger jurisdictions, including Howard and Montgomery Counties,” the county’s government said in a press release Monday.
They join Baltimore City and Anne Arundel County in holding off on expanding reopening at restaurants.