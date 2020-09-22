CORONAVIRUS IN MD:State Positivity Rate Lowest Since March
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Hampden, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Mayor's Christmas Parade, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Mayor’s annual Christmas Parade in the Hampden neighborhood of Baltimore has been cancelled this year.

“The health and safety of the Parade’s marchers which includes many school students and first responders as well as spectators, volunteers, and staff is paramount,” said the parade chairman Tom Kerr in a statement.

“We thank the Mayor for his leadership and concern for our community’s safety, and look forward to bringing the parade back next year, on Sunday, December 5th,” the statement continued.

Approximately 25,000 people along came to watch the 2.5 mile long parade in 2019 and it included 160 marching units.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply