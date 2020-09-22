MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Officials in Montgomery County issued Tuesday an updated executive order to Phase Two coronavirus public health guidelines.
The updated executive order allows indoor dining to reach 50 percent capacity, increases gathering size for religious facilities, modifies the definition of face-covering to remove plastic full-face shields and includes a face-covering exception for chuldren under 18 while playing sports.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Officials said they will continue to review these designations and make adjustments based on coronavirus data and science.
For the latest COVID-19 updates, visit the county’s website by clicking here.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.