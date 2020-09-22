BALTIMORE (WJZ) — TIME recently named a Johns Hopkins University professor to its 2020 list of the 100 most influential people in the world for developing a free and open website for the public to track the COVID-19 pandemic in near-real-time.
Lauren Gardner, a civil and systems engineering professor in the Whiting School of Engineering, led the team that built the COVID-19 Dashboard in late January.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
The dashboard has evolved into the leading source of centralized data on the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing governments, the media and the public to visualize and combat its spread.
Gardner issued the following statement:
“I am deeply honored and humbled to have been individually recognized for an effort that has required the hard work and dedication of so many, including the team at the Applied Physics Lab (APL), our students in the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE), our partners at ESRI, and multiple colleagues from across Johns Hopkins University, who have spent tireless weeks and months collecting, verifying, delivering and communicating on this critical data, in coordination with officials from around the nation and the world.”
You can visit the COVID-19 Dashboard by clicking here.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.