ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Midshipmen at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis will now not have a Thanksgiving break this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On Tuesday, the academy announced it was updating its academic schedule “based on the COVID-19 environment on the Yard, in the local Annapolis area, and around the country,” as well as the risks that could have come from midshipmen traveling to see family members.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Classes will now be held on the day before Thanksgiving and a study day is set for the day after.
“Midshipman local liberties on Thanksgiving Day and that weekend are still to be determined and will be assessed based on conditions at USNA and in the local community,” the academy said in a news release.
The fall semester will still end on December 3 and final exams will end on December 11.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.