By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another local business was forced to close its doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dick’s Last Resort in the Inner Harbor has shut down for good.

It comes almost a month after the Barnes and Noble, and Joseph A. Bank closed.

The Charm’tastic Mile of Baltimore said the closure of this local favorite is just another sign the once-thriving economy is slowly dying with no end in sight.

