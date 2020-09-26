BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City health officials said they’ve noticed an alarming number of students without proper vaccines against childhood diseases.

Some local schools are making sure kids are ready to go back to school.

With the school year officially underway, students should be getting their vaccines for things like measles and mumps. But, health officials say an increasing number of students aren’t getting vaccinated.

University Of Maryland physician Dr. Matthew Grant said part of the blame is on the coronavirus pandemic.

“People don’t necessarily think they have to get all of the vaccinations if their children are distance learning but it’s still just as important if they are going out into the community to play with friends or go to the grocery store,” Grant said.

Officials said this year over 3,100 city school students have yet to submit records proving they’ve been vaccinated compared to just over 1,800 last year.

On Saturday, families lined up outside the University of Maryland Medical Center for one of several free clinics offering vaccines.

But some parents say right now, it’s not necessary.

“I think its ridiculous that we have to do this,” said Ingrid Hall, a mother. “He’s not in school. He’s not around other children that will catch anything from him.”

Dr. Grant said federal regulation require students to get vaccinated and any student that decides not to could be prevented from attending school when in-person instruction resumes.

“Even with the pandemic and just distance learning now there’s no loosening of those regulations and schools are going to be hit hard by it,” he added.

Click here for a full list of where you can go to get immunizations.