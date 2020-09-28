COCKEYSVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — It’s a giant- patriotic- pumpkin! And it’s coming to Valley View Farms this fall.
The arrival of the giant pumpkin is a fall tradition at Valley View Farms, and this year they’ll have a patriotic pumpkin on display.
The pumpkin, named “The Patriot” weighs 1,776 lbs. It will be on display at the farm located on York Road in Cockeysville/Hunt Valley starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, where it will stay until October 31.
The pumpkin will then be cut open and its seeds will be counted. The first person who guesses the correct number of seeds will win a $300 Valley View Farms’ Gift Card.
You can submit a contest entry until the seed counting begins.
The farm has “thousands of pumpkins of all sizes,” and there is a free straw maze for kids to enjoy.
Maryland has many spots to pick out pumpkins and enjoy fall fun, check out our list here.
