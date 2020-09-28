BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Football fans are taking notice of Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh face coverings this season, with some wondering where they can pick them up.

Harbaugh has sported a number of neck gaiters during press conferences and along the sidelines. Some are simple black ones while others show off some team pride.

After seeing Harbaugh’s purple Ravens neck gaiter on the sidelines last week as the team faced the Houston Texans, Twitter user Jacqueline A-Thomas wrote, “I’m obsessed with Coach Harbaugh’s face mask today during the Texans game. I need a link so I can spend my money. I can’t find it any where.”

The Ravens’ official store is selling a number of face masks and neck gaiters, including one that appears to be similar to the one Harbaugh wore last week.

The coach may be in some other mask-related hot water, though: during the first quarter of Monday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Harbaugh took off his face covering while yelling at a referee. A number of other NFL coaches have been fined for similar moves.

