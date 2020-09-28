CORONAVIRUS IN MD:ICUs Down As Over 400 New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We now know who will fill out the Ravens’ roster after cornerback Tavon Young suffered a season-ending injury last week.

Safety Jordan Richards is now on the roster.

Last week, Young tore his ACL against the Houston Texans.

READ MORE: ‘He’ll Fight His Way Back’: CB Tavon Young Tears ACL In Game Against Texans

Young isn’t a stranger to injury on the field; in 2019, he suffered a season-ending neck injury during the preseason. He also tore his ACL during organized team activities in 2017, ending his season that year.

On WJZ’s Purple Playbook Monday, Young’s teammate Orlando Brown, Jr., said it’s never easy to see players deal with constant injuries.

“It’s never a pleasant sight to see but as a team unfortunately the mentality is next man up,” he said.

Watch more of the interview below:

