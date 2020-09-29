BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Between August and September, coronavirus cases among young adults jumped significantly, leading experts to believe that some of the increase is likely due to colleges and universities resuming in-person classes.

New research from the CDC finds that coronavirus infections among young adults jumped between August 2 and September 5, suggesting that some of the spikes were likely because of colleges and universities resuming in-person classes.

Nationally, weekly coronavirus infections increased by 55% among people ages 18-22.

Madeline Hart is a recent college graduate.

“It doesn’t surprise me that there is a spike in cases, because I think they might be treating it as coronavirus isn’t my concern, but they have to worry about other people besides themselves,” Hart said.

Since some colleges and universities around the country opened for in-person instruction, some have had to deal with large gatherings and crowded house parties.

“With colleges and universities opening, with spillover that’s occurring, with people experiencing even more pandemic fatigue, we’re going to see these numbers grow substantially,” Dr. Michael Osterholm said.

Many colleges and universities in the Baltimore-area have opted for virtual instruction, including Towson, Loyola and Johns Hopkins universities.

Celine Arpornsuksant, a medical student at Johns Hopkins, said she understands the challenges students are facing this semester.

“Being only in the apartment or the dorm all the time could get to some people,” she said. “I’m really grateful for my roommate because I’m hanging out with her all the time since we can’t go see our classmates really.”

This report from the CDC said it found increases in COVID-19 cases were greatest in the midwest and northeast, and that these increases were not solely attributed to an increase in testing.

