By CBS Baltimore Staff
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — In just nine months, more than one million people have died from the coronavirus worldwide.

Now, the University of Maryland is teaming up with Facebook to try to get a better understanding of the global impact of the pandemic.

People in nearly every country will log on to Facebook and be invited to take a survey put together by University of Maryland researchers.

It asks questions about things like COVID symptoms, testing availability and economic impacts.

The hope is, responses will give researchers a much-needed global view of this pandemic, with information about where it’s growing and where the next hot spot could develop.

