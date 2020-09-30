BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was seen on TV during Monday night’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs with his mask lowered below his mouth.

After tight end Nick Boyle was flagged for tripping, the furious head coach took off his face mask to yell in the referee’s face. Unfortunately for Harbaugh, the confrontation was caught on camera.

The referee was still wearing his mask.

Harbaugh said he and the team are trying their best, wearing masks on the practice field, in meetings and on the sidelines.

“To think in a three-hour competitive environment, you know, especially when you’re yelling, that your mask isn’t gonna fall down or whatever for five or ten seconds, so I think that’d be, I don’t think anybody could be held to that standard,” he said.

Several NFL coaches were fined last week for violating the league’s face mask policy for coronavirus.

He said he feels really good about the job he’s doing and his team is doing, so they’ll continue to do their best.

Harbaugh could be fined at least $100,000, and it’s not the first time he’s taken off his mask during a game. He did it from the sidelines during the Texans game earlier this season.

