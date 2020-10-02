CORONAVIRUS IN MD:712 New COVID-19 Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Down
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus cases, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland saw 712 new coronavirus cases and one new death from the virus in the past 24 hours, the state’s health department reported Friday morning.

As of Friday, the state has recorded 126,222 cases of COVID-19 and 3,806 deaths.

>>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<

Hospitalizations from the virus fell Friday, with 323 people hospitalized in Maryland compared to 331 on Thursday and 347 on Monday. Of those, 243 are in acute care and 80 are in intensive care.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

The positivity rate increased slightly from 2.88% to 2.93%. Maryland has seen a total of 2,660,800 COVID-19 tests conducted, of which 1,513,563 have come back negative.

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 484 (23)
Anne Arundel 10,264 (240) 12*
Baltimore City 15,864 (469) 17*
Baltimore County 18,213 (609) 23*
Calvert 994 (27) 1*
Caroline 661 (7)
Carroll 1,987 (123) 3*
Cecil 1,108 (34) 1*
Charles 2,829 (99) 2*
Dorchester 608 (10)
Frederick 4,144 (125) 8*
Garrett 76 (1)
Harford 3,101 (72) 4*
Howard 5,172 (116) 6*
Kent 305 (22) 2*
Montgomery 22,810 (811) 40*
Prince George’s 29,791 (804) 23*
Queen Anne’s 674 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,330 (57)
Somerset 289 (5)
Talbot 574 (6)
Washington 1,848 (39)
Wicomico 2,025 (49)
Worcester 1,071 (28) 1*
Data not available (5)

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 4,723
10-19 10,781 (2)
20-29 23,880 (23) 1*
30-39 22,770 (48) 6*
40-49 20,106 (123) 3*
50-59 18,419 (311) 15*
60-69 12,312 (629) 13*
70-79 7,342 (945) 28*
80+ 5,889 (1,723) 78*
Data not available (2)
Female 66,585 (1,862) 75*
Male 59,637 (1,944) 69*

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 39,848 (1,558) 54*
Asian (NH) 2,383 (144) 6*
White (NH) 31,892 (1,614) 72*
Hispanic 27,164 (442) 12*
Other (NH) 5,795 (42)
Data not available 19,140 (6)

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply