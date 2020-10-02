ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland saw 712 new coronavirus cases and one new death from the virus in the past 24 hours, the state’s health department reported Friday morning.
As of Friday, the state has recorded 126,222 cases of COVID-19 and 3,806 deaths.
Hospitalizations from the virus fell Friday, with 323 people hospitalized in Maryland compared to 331 on Thursday and 347 on Monday. Of those, 243 are in acute care and 80 are in intensive care.
The positivity rate increased slightly from 2.88% to 2.93%. Maryland has seen a total of 2,660,800 COVID-19 tests conducted, of which 1,513,563 have come back negative.
Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|484
|(23)
|Anne Arundel
|10,264
|(240)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|15,864
|(469)
|17*
|Baltimore County
|18,213
|(609)
|23*
|Calvert
|994
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|661
|(7)
|Carroll
|1,987
|(123)
|3*
|Cecil
|1,108
|(34)
|1*
|Charles
|2,829
|(99)
|2*
|Dorchester
|608
|(10)
|Frederick
|4,144
|(125)
|8*
|Garrett
|76
|(1)
|Harford
|3,101
|(72)
|4*
|Howard
|5,172
|(116)
|6*
|Kent
|305
|(22)
|2*
|Montgomery
|22,810
|(811)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|29,791
|(804)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|674
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,330
|(57)
|Somerset
|289
|(5)
|Talbot
|574
|(6)
|Washington
|1,848
|(39)
|Wicomico
|2,025
|(49)
|Worcester
|1,071
|(28)
|1*
|Data not available
|(5)
Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|4,723
|10-19
|10,781
|(2)
|20-29
|23,880
|(23)
|1*
|30-39
|22,770
|(48)
|6*
|40-49
|20,106
|(123)
|3*
|50-59
|18,419
|(311)
|15*
|60-69
|12,312
|(629)
|13*
|70-79
|7,342
|(945)
|28*
|80+
|5,889
|(1,723)
|78*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|66,585
|(1,862)
|75*
|Male
|59,637
|(1,944)
|69*
Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|39,848
|(1,558)
|54*
|Asian (NH)
|2,383
|(144)
|6*
|White (NH)
|31,892
|(1,614)
|72*
|Hispanic
|27,164
|(442)
|12*
|Other (NH)
|5,795
|(42)
|Data not available
|19,140
|(6)
