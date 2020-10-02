BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After spending most of his life at the Maryland Zoo, Stubby the rhinoceros is set to move to a new home at a private wildlife conservancy.
But like many things amid the coronavirus pandemic, his plans have changed a bit.
Luckily for Baltimoreans, that means there are more chances to visit him virtually before he heads for Florida.
READ MORE: ‘Stubby’ The Rhino Leaving The Maryland Zoo After More Than 20 Years
The zoo has added several more virtual behind-the-scenes visits with Stubby, during which people will get to see him up close — and by close, the zoo means everything from his skin to the inside of his mouth!
Each virtual visit will cost $29 with the proceeds going toward animal care, the zoo said. Available times include Tuesday at 3 p.m., Wednesday at 10 a.m. and Thursday at 9:30 a.m.
Virtual visitors will not only get to see Stubby but also learn more about rhino conservation efforts and how the transport company will move him hundreds of miles away.
For more information, click here.